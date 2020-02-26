Rise above partisan politics for peace: Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday urged the prime minister, the home minister and the Delhi chief minister to set aside their differences for ensuring peace.

“This is the India of Gandhi, Nehru and Patel. Can any Indian accept this mindless violence? The Congress appeals to the people of Delhi to maintain communal harmony and thwart all attempts of forces dividing the country on the basis of religion,” party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

“Our appeal to the prime minister, the home minister and the Delhi chief minister is that can you rise to the occasion, leave aside your political partisanship and views, and become really not leaders of your parties but leaders of the society.” The people expect these leaders to rise above party politics in such situation, he added.

Cong to discuss CAA, violence

The Congress brass is likely to deliberate on the law and order situation at a meeting of its working committee today. Congress chief president Sonia Gandhi will chair the meet. The CWC is likely to come out with a resolution on the issue after deliberating on the CAA