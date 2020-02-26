Home Cities Delhi

SC to hear pleas regarding Delhi violence

Plea filed by ex-CIC Habibullah seeks direction to cops to lodge FIRs on complaints regarding CAA linked violence 

Published: 26th February 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

A group of protesters arrives at Chand Bagh area against the Citizenship Amendment Act in north east Delhi on Tuesday Feb. 25 2020.

A group of protesters arrives at Chand Bagh area against the Citizenship Amendment Act in north east Delhi on Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The pleas relating to the north-east Delhi violence, which has claimed 13 lives, reached the Supreme Court on Tuesday and they will hear the matter on Wednesday. The first plea was mentioned in the apex court on behalf of former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah and others who sought a direction to the police to lodge FIRs on complaints regarding the ongoing violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph will hear it the fresh application on Wednesday when it will also take up the pleas seeking removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh, on which the court-appointed interlocutors have filed a report in a sealed cover. A fresh application, filed in the apex court by Habibullah, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and social activist Bahadur Abbas Naqvi, has also sought a direction to the authorities to provide adequate security and ensure the safety of women protestors at Shaheen Bagh and other places in the national capital.

They have already filed an intervention application in the top court in the pending plea seeking removal of protestors from the area of Shaheen Bagh.In their fresh application, they have alleged that on February 23, “Kapil Mishra, who is known for making speeches to instigate crowds with violence and vandalism, carried out a pro-CAA rally next to the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station which is 2km away from peaceful protests that were going on at Jaffrabad”.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi violence Supreme Court Anti CAA protests pro caa protests
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp