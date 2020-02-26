SC to hear pleas regarding Delhi violence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The pleas relating to the north-east Delhi violence, which has claimed 13 lives, reached the Supreme Court on Tuesday and they will hear the matter on Wednesday. The first plea was mentioned in the apex court on behalf of former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah and others who sought a direction to the police to lodge FIRs on complaints regarding the ongoing violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph will hear it the fresh application on Wednesday when it will also take up the pleas seeking removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh, on which the court-appointed interlocutors have filed a report in a sealed cover. A fresh application, filed in the apex court by Habibullah, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and social activist Bahadur Abbas Naqvi, has also sought a direction to the authorities to provide adequate security and ensure the safety of women protestors at Shaheen Bagh and other places in the national capital.

They have already filed an intervention application in the top court in the pending plea seeking removal of protestors from the area of Shaheen Bagh.In their fresh application, they have alleged that on February 23, “Kapil Mishra, who is known for making speeches to instigate crowds with violence and vandalism, carried out a pro-CAA rally next to the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station which is 2km away from peaceful protests that were going on at Jaffrabad”.