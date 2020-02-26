‘Spontaneous’ violence burns northeast Delhi again

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called the ongoing communal violence in Delhi as “spontaneous”, a day after junior Home Minister Kishan Reddy said the violence is part of an “orchestrated conspiracy” to malign India’s image when US President Donald Trump is visiting India.

“According to professional assessment, the violence in the capital has been spontaneous and the forces have shown maximum restraint and will continue to do so,” an official statement quoted Shah as saying.

Shah reviewed the prevailing situation in Delhi on Tuesday and called a high-level meeting that was attended by Delhi’s LG Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal, Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and Ramvir Bidhuri.

All stressed that rumour-mongering has to be curbed.

Shah said many hoaxes and rumours are being spread, which occupies the resources of the police, and appealed to the public and media to communicate responsibly. He asked the police commissioner of Delhi to depute senior officers in police control rooms so that rumours can be dispelled quickly.

He urged political parties to ask their local representatives to hold meetings in sensitive areas and instructed senior police officers to visit vulnerable police stations. Shah also said political parties should “avoid provocative statements”.

He said warnings are being given for hate speech. At the meeting, it was decided to enhance police-MLA coordination in the national capital and reactivate peace committees with representatives of all sections of society, religions and eminent local citizens.

It was also decided that an armed battalion of the Delhi Police, comprising around 1,000 personnel, will be deployed in the affected areas.

Lack of manpower

The Delhi Police did not have adequate force to control the violence that gripped the national capital on Sunday evening and has claimed 10 lives so far, officials said on Tuesday.

The lack of adequate forces was conveyed to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in a high-level meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday