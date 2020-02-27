'Amit Shah should be held accountable': Left leaders demand resignation amid tensions in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Left leaders attacked the Centre on Wednesday, saying that the Delhi Police was not only unsuccessful in containing violence but also complicit to some extent. “Delhi reminds us of the horrific violence of Gujarat 2002. There is an immediate need to call the Army.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah must be held responsible. This is time for united action against the communal fascist forces,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury told a crowd at Jantar Mantar. Yechury also wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking appointment to discuss the law and order situation in Delhi.



ALSO READ: Bernie Sanders hits out at Trump's Delhi violence response, calls it 'failure of leadership on human rights'



CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat said the targeted killing of minorities needs to stop. CPI general secretary D Raja also questioned the role of Shah in dealing with the violence.

“This is not the time to make speeches. It is the time to act against the communal fascist forces and stop the violence in the capital. People are asking if Delhi is becoming Gujarat 2. This is the prevailing situation. We should all work together. The Home Minister should be held responsible and answerable for the violence taking place. The Delhi Police is directly under the Home Minister,” he said.







Lawyer Vrinda Grover said it was evident from the videos that the Delhi Police was not ‘incompetent’ as was being alleged in social media. “It is evident from some videos that the Muslims are being targeted and the police are harassing them. Everything is happening under the police’s nose... There is a communal bias in the force,” said Grover.