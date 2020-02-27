Defamation case against Manoj Tiwari adjourned till March 21

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday adjourned till March 21 a criminal defamation case filed against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and other party leaders for allegedly levelling corruption charges against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia had filed a criminal complaint against Tiwari and others for allegedly making false allegations of corruption against him in the construction of Delhi government school classrooms.

Sisodia had stated that all the allegations made by the BJP leaders jointly and individually were false, defamatory and derogatory with an intention to harm and damage his reputation and goodwill.

During the course of proceedings on Thursday, Tiwari, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Vijender Gupta submitted a bail bond of Rs 20,000 each.

Another BJP leader, Hans Raj Hans, moved an exemption application which was allowed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja.

The court, however, directed him to appear before it on the next date of hearing or else a heavy cost would be levied on him.

The complainant submitted CDs and other documents, copies of which were also provided to the respondents.

The latter then sought time to check the CDs, which was allowed by the court. It gave them a week's time to file their reply on the CDs.