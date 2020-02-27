Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: IB staffer Ankit Sharma's body found inside drain; kin say cops did nothing

The family had been looking for Ankit after he went missing on Tuesday. Ankit’s mother Sudha Sharma accused the police of inaction.

Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma

Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer was found dead inside a drain at Chand Bagh area in northeast Delhi on Wednesday. Ankit Sharma, 26, of Khajuri Khas area was attacked by a mob and beaten to death after he returned home on Tuesday, his family alleged. Sharma worked as a security assistant.

His body was later dumped into a drain, they added. “He was standing at the corner of the street with three others. A group dragged them to the house of the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), where he was attacked with a sword on face and chest. They threw acid on him. After killing my brother, they dumped his body in the drain,” said a sobbing Sonam Sharma.

“The cops did not file a complaint last night. The first complaint in the case was filed this morning,” she said. The body of Ankit was identified by his father Devendra Sharma, an assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Police.

“The body was sent for autopsy and the matter is being investigated,” said a police officer. Ankit had returned from work at 4:30 pm on Tuesday and went out after hearing chaos in the locality following the clashes between two rival groups in northeast Delhi.

Alleging a political conspiracy in Ankit’s murder, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari sought a high-level enquiry into the matter.

“This daring crime is part of a political conspiracy. There should a high-level inquiry into the matter. Culprits should be given harshest punishment in a stipulated time period. The sacrifice of martyr Ankit Sharma will not go waste. I am with his family in this testing time,” Tiwari tweeted.

CM expresses condolence to the family

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday condoled the death of the IB staffer. “Such a tragic loss of life. The culprits must not be spared. So painful to watch people of Delhi suffering,” he said.

