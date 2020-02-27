Delhi riots: IB staffer Ankit Sharma's body found inside drain; kin say cops did nothing

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer was found dead inside a drain at Chand Bagh area in northeast Delhi on Wednesday. Ankit Sharma, 26, of Khajuri Khas area was attacked by a mob and beaten to death after he returned home on Tuesday, his family alleged. Sharma worked as a security assistant.



His body was later dumped into a drain, they added. “He was standing at the corner of the street with three others. A group dragged them to the house of the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), where he was attacked with a sword on face and chest. They threw acid on him. After killing my brother, they dumped his body in the drain,” said a sobbing Sonam Sharma.



The family had been looking for Ankit after he went missing on Tuesday. Ankit’s mother Sudha Sharma accused the police of inaction.



“The cops did not file a complaint last night. The first complaint in the case was filed this morning,” she said. The body of Ankit was identified by his father Devendra Sharma, an assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Police.



“The body was sent for autopsy and the matter is being investigated,” said a police officer. Ankit had returned from work at 4:30 pm on Tuesday and went out after hearing chaos in the locality following the clashes between two rival groups in northeast Delhi.



Alleging a political conspiracy in Ankit’s murder, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari sought a high-level enquiry into the matter.

“This daring crime is part of a political conspiracy. There should a high-level inquiry into the matter. Culprits should be given harshest punishment in a stipulated time period. The sacrifice of martyr Ankit Sharma will not go waste. I am with his family in this testing time,” Tiwari tweeted.

CM expresses condolence to the family



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday condoled the death of the IB staffer. “Such a tragic loss of life. The culprits must not be spared. So painful to watch people of Delhi suffering,” he said.