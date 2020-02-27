Home Cities Delhi

Delhi violence: 48 FIRs lodged, SG informs HC; urges no judicial intervention till normalcy restored

Tushar Mehta also said that the Centre is responsible for maintaining law and order in Delhi and therefore, it be made a party in the matter.

Published: 27th February 2020 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Bhagirathi area of northeast Delhi.

Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Bhagirathi area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that 48 FIRs have been lodged in relation to the north-east Delhi violence and there be no judicial intervention till normalcy is restored in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar was told by Mehta that the Centre and the police need to file a reply to the plea for lodging FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders.

Mehta informed the court that 48 FIRs have been lodged till date in relation to arson, looting and the deaths in the communal violence has erupted over the amended citizenship law.

Mehta also said that the Centre is responsible for maintaining law and order in Delhi and therefore, it be made a party in the matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi violence Delhi Riots FIR
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp