Home Cities Delhi

Delhi violence: Residents in groups keep night vigil in northeast region of capital city

In Maujpur, which along with Babarpur, and Kabir Nagar were most affected by violence, area residents kept awake and kept a wary eye in their respective lanes and bylanes throughout the night.

Published: 27th February 2020 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Bhagirathi area of northeast Delhi.

Security personnel patrol streets following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Bhagirathi area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After five days of violence in different parts of northeast Delhi since Sunday, local residents kept a vigil during Wednesday night in their respective localities.

In Maujpur, which along with Babarpur, and Kabir Nagar were most affected by violence, area residents kept awake and kept a wary eye in their respective lanes and bylanes throughout the night. Those holding fort during the vigil included older men and women, apart from youths.

Though the situation was limping back to normal in Maujpur, area residents said they were still apprehensive and fearful that rioters could return to again indulge in violence and arson.

"Presence of security forces has instilled a feeling of a semblance of security and safety among the people here. But we have been shaken too much by the violence unleashed in the three days.

Hence, we prefer to stay awake to guard our lanes and bylanes to ensure the safety of our families instead of sleeping soundly," remarked an elderly person in Maujpur.

In view of violence and clashes between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, armed personnel of paramilitary forces in large numbers have been deployed at various places in Maujpur and Vijay Park areas.

