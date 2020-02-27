Justice Muralidhar a source of inspiration, say Delhi HC advocates

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Expressing gratitude towards Justice S Muralidhar, who has been transferred to Punjab and Haryana High Court, advocates of Delhi High Court hailed him as a source of inspiration.

The bench of Justice S Muralidhar and V Kameswar Rao presided over the proceedings of a case after which Muralidhar said that it was his last judicial act as a judge of Delhi High Court.

He had yesterday heard the matter related to violence in northeast Delhi.

Justice Muralidhar, who was appointed a judge of the Delhi High Court May 2006, began his law practice in Chennai in September 1984 and in shifted to the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court in 1987.

According to the Delhi High Court website, he was active as a lawyer for the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee and later was its member for two terms. His pro bono work included the cases for the victims of the Bhopal Gas Disaster and those displaced by the dams on the Narmada.

President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, transfer Justice S Muralidhar, Judge of the Delhi High Court, as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High court and direct him to assume charge of his office in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on February 12, Wednesday, had recommended the transfer of Delhi High Court judge, Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab and Haryana High Court.