New Zealand Deputy PM Winston Peters meets Arvind Kejriwal, praises 'Happiness Classes'

Published: 27th February 2020 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

NEW DELHI: New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters and his delegation met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday.

The New Zealand government agreed to work together with the Delhi government in the areas of higher education, business, and industry, the Delhi Government, a statement read.

Winston Peters also agreed to collaborate with the Delhi Government to improve Delhi's ease of doing business.

Kejriwal also held a discussion with New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and his team on the Ease of Doing Business.

Peters elaborated on the experiences of New Zealand government in this regard and agreed to collaborate with the Delhi Government in this area.

Winston Peters said that corruption can also be reduced if the ease of doing business improves.

Apart from this, both governments agreed to work together in higher education and strengthening industry collaborations.

The Delhi Government expressed its desire to work closely with New Zealand for the betterment of Delhi's higher educational institutions.

There was a consensus on strengthening the service sector in Delhi.

