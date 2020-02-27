Provide help to riot victims: Delhi High Court tells government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Issuing a series of directions to the Delhi Police, state government and other agencies, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed them for providing necessary help to all citizens who are affected by the violence in northeast Delhi.



Directions were passed on a petition which has sought police protection for the safe passage of the injured persons, who were earlier admitted to Al-Hind Hospital, to other hospitals.



The same plea was heard in a midnight hearing at the residence of Justice S. Muralidhar, during which the court had ordered police to ensure safe passage of the victims.

During the hearing, a bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Talwant Singh directed the police to provide information and safe passage to the families of the deceased and make security arrangements to ensure that burials and cremations were carried out with dignity. The court said it was time to reach out to the affected and engage in confidence-building and said, “We can’t let another 1984 scenario happen in this city; not under the watch of this court.”

It also directed that Special Commissioner of Police would ensure an adequate number of help desks and number of persons assigned to handling distress calls. The police have been directed to arrange for safe passage to fire tenders and ambulances.



The state government has been told to provide shelter and basic amenities, including medicines, to the displaced. If necessary, the court said rehabilitation centres have to be set up as well.



The court also directed Night Magistrates to be on duty to attend to urgent matters. Police would have to file applications to the District Judges for the appointment of Night Magistrates for two weeks.