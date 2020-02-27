Home Cities Delhi

Recalling Delhi riots: Some got evicted by landlord and faced mob fury, others caught in mayhem

A traumatised Asif, with bloodstains on his face sat on a stretcher at the GTB Hospital, with bandages wrapped around his head and a leg.

Published: 27th February 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Muslims leave a riot-affected area at Khajuri Khas area in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As violence raged around him in northeast Delhi, Shahjehanpur native Mohammad Asif was evicted from his house by his landlord in the early hours of Tuesday and caught by a frenzied mob that thrashed him with iron pipes, leading to major head injury.

The 20-year-old said he was left vulnerable to attack after his landlord evicted him.

"The mob attacked as I was left to fend for myself in the streets. I am from Uttar Pradesh and as my landlord threw me out, I had nowhere to go," he said.

A traumatised Asif, with bloodstains on his face sat on a stretcher at the GTB Hospital, with bandages wrapped around his head and a leg.

And, one of his injured hands was in a sling.

"I have informed my family back home in Shahjehanpur, and they are coming to take me back," he said.

Asif, who worked as in a small coat-making unit and lived in Ghond Chowk in northeast Delhi, he refused to talk to people and just stood in stony silence, grimacing in pain.

At least 27 fatalities have been reported in the violence over the last few days, 25 at GTB Hospital and two at LNJP Hospital.

Over 200 people have been injured in the violence in various parts of northeast Delhi in the last few days.

GTB Hospital authorities said, a post-mortem is being conducted and family members would be handed over the bodies after due formalities.

Injured persons, many with a bullet shot wounds continued to be brought in to hospitals.

Mohd Yunus, 45 was brought to the GTB Hospital from Mustafabad area, one of the violence-hit areas.

Sumit Kumar Baghel, 28, recalled how his brother who was returning from somewhere got caught in the mayhem unfolding in the streets.

He sat on a pavement in the premises of the hospital and recounted the horrific tales of violence all around.

"My brother accidentally came in touch with a burning building and got burnt. Others helped him and then we brought him to the hospital," said Sumit, who himself was nursing an injury in the foot from stone-pelting.

"My brother is admitted here. Our neighbourhood never saw such violence, we celebrate both Eid and Diwali together. What is happening to Delhi," he asked.

Many family members waited outside the mortuary to collect the bodies of their loved ones.

Ashfaq Hussain died at 22 years of age with gunshot injury and his family was in a state of shock.

A person, in his early 20s, who had a drilling rod-like object inserted in his head, was also among the injured brought to the GTB Hospital from affected areas, authorities said.

"The rod has been surgically removed and he's fine now. The patient is conscious," a senior official at GTB Hospital said.

Special arrangements have been made for the victims, designated beds and special provisions in OTs for surgeries, authorities said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Riots Delhi Violence Delhi Police
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp