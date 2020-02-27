Students protest outside CM Kejriwal's house against CAA violence; say they were detained

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police on Wednesday used water cannons on the students of JNU and JMI who were outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence asking to meet him to submit a charter of demands over violence in the capital.

The students also alleged that they were later detained by the Delhi police and were taken to nearby Civil Lines police station.



The students gathered near Chief Minister’s residence at about midnight asking to meet him to submit a charter of demands that included the Chief Minister’s direct intervention in violence-hit areas and action over the person involved in creating unrest in North-East Delhi. However, at around 3:30 am the Delhi police restored to use of water cannon over the protesters to disperse the mob.



“Activate all Delhi government services and infrastructure to rescue, provide medical facilities and shelter to citizens,” the students demanded in their charter.