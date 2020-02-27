Supreme Court defers Shaheen Bagh hearing, calls for peace amid Delhi violence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing of a bunch of cases relating to protests at Shaheen Bagh to March 23 and observed that it’s time everybody looked at lowering temperatures and blood pressures.



A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said, “Differences always arise between families but the debate is becoming something else. This is an unfortunate example.”



“People with contrary opinions can debate it. This is not the manner of debating,” the bench said while deferring the hearing after holi vacations next month. The bench also appealed to all political parties and all stakeholders to maintain calm in the city and said, “There should be healthy debate and not violence.”