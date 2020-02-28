Beyond religious lines: Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst uneasy calm and palpable distrust, Sikhs and Christians on Thursday came forward to help people in the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi. While Sikhs helped people with food and medicines, Christians have opened the churches for all seeking shelter.



The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee ran mobile ambulances and distributed food to the people, some of who had not eaten anything in the last three days. Trucks full of food material and ambulances were seen doing rounds of violence-hit areas like Ghonda, Ambedkar Basti, Brahmpuri and Shri Ram Colony.



ALSO READ: AAP councillor Tahir Hussain booked in IB man's murder case

Jagat Singh, a volunteer in Brahma Puri, said, “Our president Manjinder Singh Sirsa has asked to us to serve humanity and give all help to people in the violence-hit areas. We have distributed food to around 1,000 people. Some people who came to us have not eaten for 2-3 days. Some were quite sick.”



A coughing Yasmin, who came to seek medicine, said, “For the first time this week, I am seeing someone doing relief work in our street. I have fever and cough for last four days but could not see a doctor because dispensaries and chemist shops were closed. The Sikh brothers are doing noble work.”

Just behind, stood daily wager Gajinder with a complain of leg pain, “My legs had been paining for the past three days. The situation was so bad that we could not come out from our homes. The medical shops have been shut for three days now. There are many, from both communities, who need food and medicines.”



Archbishop of Delhi Anil J Couto has asked the community, parishes, Christian institutes, Catholic schools to provide shelter to the victims.