BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri recognised as Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri was on Friday appointed as the Leader of Opposition, with the Delhi Legislative Assembly issuing a notification recognising the Bardarpur MLA as LoP with immediate effect.

"The Speaker has recognised Ramvir Singh Bidhuri...as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with immediate effect..." the notification said.

The Aam Aadmi Party won 62 seats in the polls held earlier this month for the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the BJP had won eight. The Congress drew a blank.

Bidhuri was unanimously appointed by the BJP as the Leader of Opposition in the Seventh Delhi Legislative Assembly on February 24.

Bidhuri started his political journey as a student-activist with RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Delhi University in the 1970s.

He was elected MLA from Badarpur on a Janta Dal ticket in the first Legislative Assembly of Delhi in 1993.

He was the leader of Janta Dal legislature party, that had four MLAs, from 1993 to 1998.

He was again elected to the Delhi Assembly from Badarpur in 2003 on an NCP ticket.

Bidhuri joined the BJP in 2013 and was again elected from Badarpur seat on the party ticket in the Assembly elections that year.