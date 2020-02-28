Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal visits violence-hit areas after riots, takes stock of situation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday visited riot-affected areas in northeast Delhi to take stock of the situation and interacted with locals. An official said that Baijal visited Maujpur, Jaffrabad and Gokulpuri.

He was accompanied by senior police officers. This is the first visit of the Lt governor to the riot-hit areas after violence broke out on Monday. At least 43 have been killed and over 200 injured in communal clashes in northeast Delhi.

The areas worst affected in the violence include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. Earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai had visited the violence-hit areas.