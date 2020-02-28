Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: Landlord, neighbours recall 'helpful' Mubarak who died while saving brother

'He was helpful. Ask anyone in the colony and they will only praise Hussain. Unfortunately, such incidents claim the lives of common people,' said Rehan.

Security personnel on patrol in Yamuna Vihar area. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the last two days, Mohammad Rehan is busy attending phone calls. The mobile phone belongs to his tenant Mohammad Mubarak Hussain, who died in Maujpur during the communal riots on Tuesday. Hussain’s name is on the first list of deceased released by GTB Hospital.

“He was helpful. Ask anyone in the colony and they will only praise Hussain. Unfortunately, such incidents claim the lives of common people,” said Rehan. Hussain, from Madhubani in Bihar, used to odd jobs in Maujpur area. According to his neighbours, he was going to drop his younger brother Mohammad Ibrahim to Kashmiri Gate ISBT, when they were caught in the mob frenzy. 

ALSO READ: Lone breadwinner dies in Delhi riots, family stares at bleak future

“He tried to protect his brother from the murderous crowd which was out of control. Mubarak paid with his life as outsiders from both sides went on a rampage,” said Farzana, Hussain’s neighbour.  Rehan, who runs a nursing home on ground floor, is busy attending distraught calls from Hussain’s family.

“His parents are coming to Delhi but they need a guide as the city is new to them. First, they will go to the hospital and then take the body back,” said a neighbour. Meanwhile, Gulfam Ahmed is cursing the day he decided to move to Delhi from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. 

“It was a mistake. For the last three days, I have not opened my shop. The business was already down and the riot is taking a toll,” said a teary Ahmed, who lives a few lanes away from Rehan and owns a stationery shop.

“We have been getting frantic calls from family and friends asking us to come back. Is it possible to suddenly uproot our lives and start afresh?” questions Ahmed, who has four children and three of them are working.

Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
