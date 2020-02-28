Home Cities Delhi

Delhi’s blooming: Spring flower show to showcase city’s rich flora

Beginning today, the 22-acre Garden of Five Senses in Saidulajab, Saket, will play host to Delhi Tourism’s spring flower show titled Garden Tourism Festival.

Published: 28th February 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 08:17 AM

Snapshots of the ongoing 33rd edition of the Garden Tourism Festival, held at the Garden of Five Senses in Saket

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Beginning today, the 22-acre Garden of Five Senses in Saidulajab, Saket, will play host to Delhi Tourism’s spring flower show titled Garden Tourism Festival. To be held over three days, the festival will showcase the city’s rich flora as well as create awareness about the environment among people.
Visitors to Garden of Five Senses will be treated to dahlias, roses, bougainvillea, cacti and bonsais through terrariums, floral animals, potted plants and foliage. Also on display are be medicinal and herbal plants, hanging baskets, and stalls selling plants, seeds, and other gardening paraphernalia.

This is the 33rd edition of the festival, which the Delhi Tourism organises in association with the Government of Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will inaugurate the event. The festival is themed Green Balcony (#Green Delhi). “The theme stresses on the importance of gardening in balconies, so important in populated urban cities,” says Sudhir Sobti, Chief Manager, Delhi Tourism. “It makes the best use of space, however constrained it may be, and adds significantly to the city’s wellbeing and aesthetics,” he says, adding the festival brings together various elements that help one create flourishing home gardens.

A number of plant nurseries, horticulture and floriculture societies, suppliers of horticulture equipment, and sellers of seeds, fertilisers etc from all over Delhi NCR region are participating in the festival. Some prominent participants include NDMC, CPWD, DJB, DDA, DDA Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority, SDMC, Northern Railways, North and East & South MCD. Besides a display of a large variety of seasonal as well as exclusive flowers, the festival will exhibit special themed gardens developed by various government and civic agencies as well as private organisations and business houses.

Competitions will be held under various categories through the three days. These include potted plants, dahlia, hanging baskets, foliage plants, cactus and succulents, aromatic/ herbal and medicinal plants, bonsais, bougainvilleas, floral animals, tray gardens, theme gardens, annual cut flowers in earthen vases, vegetables flower decoration, flower arrangements and roses, etc. “During evenings we will have special cultural programmes, including folk and popular culture. For children, we will have magic shows and painting competitions. There will be a number of food stalls and several amusement facilities for children as well,” says Sobti. At: Garden of Five Senses, Saket Till: March 1

