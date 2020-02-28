Home Cities Delhi

HC seeks response from Delhi govt, cops on plea asking security at exam centres in riot-hit areas

The court had on Wednesday taken note of the 'worsening situation' in the area and had directed the CBSE to come up with a plan to re-schedule them or change the affected centres.

Published: 28th February 2020 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

A damaged school at Shiv Vihar in North-east Delhi

A damaged school at Shiv Vihar in North-east Delhi on Wednesday.(File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the AAP government and the police to respond to a plea for ensuring security at board exam centres in northeast Delhi where violence over the amended citizenship law has left 43 people dead and scored injured.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher issued notice to the Delhi government and police on the plea and asked them to ensure security is not breached in board exam centres in violence-hit northeast Delhi. The Central Board of Secondary Education told the high court that it was optimistic about holding Board exams in the northeast Delhi centres from March 2.

The court had on Wednesday taken note of the "worsening situation" in the area and had directed the CBSE to come up with a plan to re-schedule them or change the affected centres.

Delhi High Court Delhi Riots Delhi violence CBSE exams CBSE Board exams Northeast Delhi exams
