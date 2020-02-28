Home Cities Delhi

‘I write everywhere, except on my day job’

His Literary journey began at 12 when he wrote his first poem.

Published: 28th February 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  His Literary journey began at 12 when he wrote his first poem. He then moved into writing stories and even attempted penning a novel based on a recurring nightmare though he completed the novel much later (in 2016, as his second book, Agniputr; the first being Shatru). While he writes under the pen name of ‘Vadhan’, his passport carries the name – Bommadevara Sai Chandravadhan, and he has just released his third book, Fear of God.

Lawyer and writer Bommadevara
Sai Chandravadhan aka Vadhan

A lawyer by qualification and writer by passion, Vadhan works in a consulting firm specialising in regulatory risk. “That’s my day job. Books are my passion. I read avidly and write thrillers,”  says, Vadhan who is originally from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, but born and brought up in Chennai, and now oscillates between Mumbai and Delhi for work. Vadhan writes because of an urgent need for self-expression. His works are almost always inspired by societal events, imbalance, and a sense of injustice.

Excerpts:

What genre of books do you love to read, and the one for your writing?
I love thrillers, especially high octane page turners. And, my writing also reflects the same. I also love fantasy but I am choosy about the authors I read, so you may not find some blockbuster books in my collection. 

How do you manage writing in middle of your busy office schedule?
I’ve got to keep the hearth and home burning, and also keep my passion burning. So, I have to strike a balance. The goal is to become a full-time author soon. I write during weekends, nights, at airports... except when I am at my day job. 

Who among the contemporary authors do you think is most promising?
I cannot single out one or two. Indian authors are just blooming. They are finding their mettle, honing their skills, and I think there is a great future 
for them. 

Which book do you wish you had written?
Every book I read. But then, that isn’t fair. I wish I could write like a few authors, for instance, PG Wodehouse. My dream is to write a full-length all-out comedy one day. 

What’s the one good thing about lit fests and one not so good one?
Lit fests are great meeting points for authors and readers. The fact that they have increased in number is a good indication of the growing interest in books and reading. I truly appreciate that. I think books are beautiful. On the negative side, I think lit fests should focus on literature, and not political causes.

What is your take on book fairs? How far do they help in inculcating reading habits among people, especially kids?
Imagine a treasure trove. To me, that is what a book fair represents. It fills me with unaccountable excitement to see all the books I can lay my hands on. I feel schools and parents should take decisive steps to introduce kids to book fairs and open the doors to them to let their minds explore the unknown.  

What book are you reading now?
Two, at the moment. Agatha Christie’s Curtain and Arjun Hemmady’s Captain Kadoos. One is about the last case of the great Hercule Poirot, the other about mental illness among celebrities.

Vadhan’s favourite authors 
Lee Child (for his amazingly raw writing, Dan Brown (I love the way he ends his chapters), Robert Ludlum (he is just unbeatable), Stephen King (for the absolutely amazing way he tells his story) and PG Wodehouse (for being inimitable) from among the international authors. Among Indian writers, Anirban Bhattacharya, Kavita Kane and Amish Tripati. 

Fear of god
TreeShade Books
Pages: 352
Price: Rs 350

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp