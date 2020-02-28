Home Cities Delhi

Media advised not to glorify Delhi violence

Published: 28th February 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi riots

Burned vehicles at Ghonda Chowk in North East Delhi (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the communal riots in Delhi, the Press Council of India has advised the media not to glorify violence and desist from publishing or telecasting pictures likely to cause revulsion.

“Press Council of India (PCI) advises the media not to glorify the violence and to desist from publishing/telecasting pictures likely to cause revulsion,” the PCI said in a statement.

“News, views or comments relating to communal or religious disputes/clashes shall be published after proper verification of facts and presented with due caution and restraint in a manner which is conducive to the creation of an atmosphere congenial to communal harmony, amity and peace,” the norms state.

“Journalists and columnists owe a special responsibility to their country in promoting communal peace and amity,” another norm highlighted by PCI states.

TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi Riots Delhi CAA Protests Delhi Violence CAA
