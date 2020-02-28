Mind the bump: Things to keep in mind

Deepika Rathod By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Of all things that women are anxious about with regard to pregnancy is getting back into shape is probably the most tedious one. However, it is always recommended that women should not return to post-natal exercise or yoga until their bleeding has completely stopped. If delivery is through C-section, then we need to wait for six weeks before starting any physical activity. If you push yourself too hard in the beginning, then you can actually be setting yourself back from real recovery, because post partum the bones are fragile.

These are a few exercises to start with, to gain that shape you desire:

One of the first forms of exercise you can incorporate daily can be kegel exercises to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles.

Gently tighten up and then relax the muscles of your pelvic floor, this can be done lying down, sitting or standing. Start with just 2-3 seconds per tightening, that is, contractions moving up to five and then gradually to 10 seconds. This can go up to maximum 20 seconds. Try and start with two contractions every time and then you can increase it to five contractions, several times per day.

It is very common that women experience a separation of the abdominal muscles, specifically the rectus abdominals, also known as the six-pack muscles.

How to check for abdominal muscle separation:

Lie down on your back and bend your knees, feet flat on the floor. Then put your chin towards your chest, and raise your head and shoulders from the ground, until your neck is 6-8 inches off the floor. Hold one arm out in front of you. With the other hand, you can check for a gap or bulge in the middle part of your abdomen. There can be a soft region between these muscles.

If there is a gap more than the width of two fingers, avoid further separation by doing abdominal strengthening, crossing your hands over the abdominal area to support and bring together the muscles.

Try to exhale when you lift your head. This reduces pressure in the abdominal cavity and allows your abdominal muscles to be work efficiently.

Better to tighten the abdominal muscles when lifting the head to avoid abdominal bulging or straining. If this is severe, then we need to work with a physio-therapist to help draw the muscles back together. It is also advised not to try extreme deep twisting poses that can inhibit the muscles from repair.

Here are a few exercising tips you can do in the comfort of your home:

Pelvic tilts will help tone and strengthen your abdominal muscles and relieve backache. Apart from this, going for gentle walks is also a great way to exercise. Deep breathing will help to protect against post-natal depression and Abdominal breathing will help you regain the strength in your abdominal muscles.

Various stretches to improve blood circulation and tighten up your muscles. Check with your physio to get exercises specific to your body. Relaxin, a hormone responsible for softening of ligaments and joints during pregnancy and childbirth, can stay in the body for up to six months postpartum. High levels of relaxin can lead to unstable joints and a loose pelvis. Be mindful that the activity you choose is not too jerky or it can affect your bone health. So, choose your exercise wisely and stay healthy!

(The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices)