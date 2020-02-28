Home Cities Delhi

Normalcy back in northeast Delhi to large extent , says Joint Commissioner OP Mishra

At least 38 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in the communal violence that rocked northeast Delhi for four days. 

Published: 28th February 2020 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

A view of the Khajuri Khas area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

A view of the Khajuri Khas area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Joint Commissioner OP Mishra on Friday said that normalcy to a greater part has been restored in the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi and people are opening their shops today.

Joint Commissioner Mishra was patrolling the Chand Bagh area, one of the worst-hit areas during the communal violence that rocked northeast Delhi for four days.

ALSO READ: Delhi gets new Police Commissioner; SN Srivastava replaces Amulya Patnaik over riots

Mishra said, "The opening of shops is a sign of normalcy. This process of normalisation in the area started yesterday. Our focus is to assure all citizens residing here irrespective of community that they must start their normal life now which has been disturbed for the last few days."

"People here must revive their 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' which got some kind of dent. We have held discussions with Aman Committee here and have addressed their apprehensions. We have made elaborate arrangements in view of the Friday prayers," he added.

At least 38 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in the communal violence that rocked northeast Delhi for four days. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi Riots Delhi Protests CAA Northeast Delhi Violence Delhi Violence Death toll
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp