Police’s apathy reminiscent of 1984 riots: SAD MP in letter to Shah, L-G

'Despite me telling the operator that I am an MP, there was no action from the police. The trapped group was later rescued by their Hindu neighbours,' Gujral has written.

Published: 28th February 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Family members of the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Naresh Gujral has shot off a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the Delhi Police did not take any action despite his pleas to rescue a group of Muslims in the violence-hit Maujpur in the northeast Delhi.

The leader, whose party is a BJP ally, in his letter, gave details of his call to the police control room for the assistance of a group of 19 Muslims who were trapped in Maujpur.

“Despite me telling the operator that I am an MP, there was no action from the police. The trapped group was later rescued by their Hindu neighbours,” Gujral has written. The MP has also written the letter to the L-G Anil Baijal. Gujral later told reporters that the police inaction was a reminder to similar lapses during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

In the letter, he has said that at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday, he received a call from an acquaintance that a group of people were trapped in a house near Ghonda Chowk in Maujpur and a mob was trying to break in.

“If this is the situation when a MP makes a complaint, it is not surprising that Delhi continues to burn while the police stand by apathetically,” he wrote in his letter.

‘PAID NO HEAD’

Shiromani Akali Dal MP says he called police about people stuck in Maujpur

Claims police failed to send help even after he told them he was an MP

