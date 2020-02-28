Police’s apathy reminiscent of 1984 riots: SAD MP in letter to Shah, L-G

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Naresh Gujral has shot off a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the Delhi Police did not take any action despite his pleas to rescue a group of Muslims in the violence-hit Maujpur in the northeast Delhi.



The leader, whose party is a BJP ally, in his letter, gave details of his call to the police control room for the assistance of a group of 19 Muslims who were trapped in Maujpur.



“Despite me telling the operator that I am an MP, there was no action from the police. The trapped group was later rescued by their Hindu neighbours,” Gujral has written. The MP has also written the letter to the L-G Anil Baijal. Gujral later told reporters that the police inaction was a reminder to similar lapses during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

In the letter, he has said that at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday, he received a call from an acquaintance that a group of people were trapped in a house near Ghonda Chowk in Maujpur and a mob was trying to break in.



“If this is the situation when a MP makes a complaint, it is not surprising that Delhi continues to burn while the police stand by apathetically,” he wrote in his letter.

