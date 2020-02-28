Home Cities Delhi

Situation peaceful but there is tension in air: NCW chief Rekha Sharma on Delhi violence

Sharma said she would be going back to the area again on Saturday as she could not meet enough women as the police were busy in giving security for Friday prayers.

Published: 28th February 2020 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma along with two members, visits the Jaffrabad area

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma along with two members, visits the Jaffrabad area. (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The situation is peaceful but there is "tension in the air", National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma said on Friday after a visit to Jaffrabad, one of the worst affected areas in the riot-hit northeast Delhi, to look into the condition of women.

Sharma said she would be going back to the area again on Saturday as she could not meet enough women as the police were busy in giving security for Friday prayers. "We met a few women but the way we wanted to meet them could not happen. The situation was peaceful but tension was there in the air," Sharma told PTI.

She said she went through the data provided by the police and it showed three women were injured but it wasn't direct injuries. "No rape or molestation was recorded by the police," Sharma said.

At least 43 were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control. The areas worst affected in the violence include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma Jaffrabad Delhi violence Delhi riots
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp