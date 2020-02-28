Home Cities Delhi

SN Srivastava replaces Amulya Patnaik as new Delhi Police chief

Earlier, Srivastava headed the Delhi Police Special Cell and was instrumental in the arrest of scores of Indian Mujahideen operatives.

Published: 28th February 2020 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Senior IPS officer SN Shrivastava has been appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner

Senior IPS officer SN Shrivastava has been appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday appointed senior IPS officer SN Srivastava as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police.

The 1985-batch officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, Srivastava will replace incumbent Amulya Patnaik, whose one-month extension to the post will end on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Families search for missing loved ones as Delhi limps back to normalcy

Srivastava, is presently the Special Commissioner, and he has been given additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner till March 1, 2020 and until further orders, a Home Ministry order said. Srivastava was earlier posted as Special Director General (Training) with the Central Reserve Police Force.

He was ADG (western zone) looking after Jammu and Kashmir at the peak of violence in 2016-17 when Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was gunned down.

Earlier, Srivastava headed the Delhi Police Special Cell and was instrumental in the arrest of scores of Indian Mujahideen operatives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi Riots Delhi CAA Protests CAA Northeast Delhi violence Amulya Patnaik SN Srivastava
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp