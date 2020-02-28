Wedding on for Kumars despite communal gloom in Delhi

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Santosh Kumar is a man in hurry. The middle-aged man is overseeing the preparations for the wedding ceremony of his nephew at Vijay Park area of Babarpur on Thursday. “We had to cut down our guest list substantially. The Delhi Police assured us and only then did we take the final call (of going ahead with the ceremony). For last three days, we were very nervous as no preparation could take place,” said Santosh.

Baburpur is one of the most riot-affected localities in northeast Delhi. Though the celebration is scaled down due to the gloom pervading in their neighbourhood, the Kumars have settled on their must-haves for the joyous family occasion on Thursday.



The wedding invitees started from Babarpur and reached Preet Vihar in East Delhi. A band and a horse were ready for the groom and his family members.

What gave the Kumars hope is the gradual signs of life limping back to normal. Roads in Vijay Park are much busier now than a few days ago. Brickbats are cleared and piled up on sides of the roads. Police seem to be more relaxed while patrolling the locality. Grocery shops and Mother Dairy outlets have opened up.



“The plan was to invite 300 guests, but soon the communal violence broke out and news spread. Guests started calling us and telling that they will not be able to attend the wedding,” said Santosh, who is now happy that at least the wedding is taking place on the set date.