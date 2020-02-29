13-year-old girl who went missing during Delhi riots found after four days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 13-year-old girl, who had gone missing after school on Monday amid violence in northeast Delhi, was reunited with her parents on Friday, police officials said.



The girl, a Class 8 student, had gone to take an examination at her school in the Khajuri Khas area, some 4.5 km from her residence in Sonia Vihar, on Monday.



Her father, said that he was supposed to pick her up at 5.20 pm but failed to get there as he got caught in the riots that ensued in the area.“The girl was found today. She is safe and is being produced in a magistrate’s court for her statement,” a police official said.

The girl had gone to her friend’s house in Bhajanpura along with her friend’s elder brother as the situation had started worsening.



“While the police had launched a search after our request, the friend’s family today reached the police station to inform about her as the situation improved in the area after four days of violence,” the father said.