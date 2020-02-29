Centre, AAP government reply on plea for NIA probe sought on Delhi riots

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of the Centre and the AAP government on a PIL seeking NIA probe under the unlawful activities law UAPA into the violence in northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).



A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notices to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Delhi government and the police seeking their stand on the plea.



The petition by Ajay Gautam has urged the court to direct the Centre to order the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to find out the “anti-national forces” behind the agitations and to probe the role of People’s Front of India (PFI) which is allegedly “funding, motivating and supporting the protests”.



It has also sought the removal of protestors from all the roads which have been blocked in northeast Delhi by the use of “appropriate force”.



The petition has further sought directions to the authorities to depute appropriate force in northeast Delhi, where violence has claimed 42 lives and injured over 250, to save life and property of the citizens and to control the situation there. Gautam, in his plea, has contended that “it is not a normal protest” and “anti-national and anti-Hindu forces are behind these protests and some vested interests/ parties/countries are funding these protesters”.

He has contended that the protests were a “planned conspiracy against the state.” Meanwhile, the court also directed the AAP government and the police on Friday to ensure that there is no breach of security at board exam centres in northeast Delhi.



Justice Rajiv Shakdher issued the direction after making the AAP government and the police parties in a plea by a school seeking change of its board exam centre. The court issued notices seeking their stand by March 4.