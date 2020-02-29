Home Cities Delhi

Centre unleashing violence against anti-CAA protesters: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy on Delhi riots

He said that those belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS had resorted to attacking the peaceful demonstrators in Delhi.

Published: 29th February 2020 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday charged the Centre with deliberately unleashing violence against anti-CAA protesters in Delhi.

Addressing reporters here, he said, "It is clear that the NDA government haspurposely brought into force the Citizenship Amendement Act (CAA) to divert the people's attention from its failure on the economic and developmental fronts."

He said that the situation has worsened in various States because of the CAA. He said those belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS had resorted to attacking the peaceful demonstrators in Delhi. "The death toll in the country's capital has risen to more than 40 and we are really disturbed to see an alarming` situation in the country`s capital," the Chief Minister said.

The police, who should have intervened immediately to quell violence have, however, been claiming they had no instructions to put violence down, he said. This goes to prove that the Central government had instigated the attacks on those peacefully carrying out protests, he said.

While dubbing the incidents in Delhi as most atrocious Narayanasamy said that with the death of breadwinners in the violence, women were facing severe hardships.

He attributed "ill-conceived and wrong economic policies of the NDA government, economic slowdown, closure of industrial and manufacturing concerns causing rise in unemployment and fall in production in automobile sectors" to the GDP growth dipping to a seven-year low of 4.7 per cent.

Narayanasamy said he had submitted a memorandum to the Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu during his recent visit here to participate in the convocation at Pondicherry University to ensure that students belonging to the Union Territory were earmarked 25 per cent quota of seats in all courses.

"Vice-President is the Chancellor of the University, hence I'd requested him to agree to the plea. The Vice- President promised me that he would take necessary steps to respond to the request," he claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V Narayanasamy Puducherry CAA Delhi riots Delhi violence
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp