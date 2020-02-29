Home Cities Delhi

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal directs police to restore law and order in city post riots

Visible police presence with outreach will build confidence of locals to restore normalcy. He also instructed the police to maintain strict vigilance,” said a government official.

Published: 29th February 2020 08:41 AM

Women and children displaced after the violence take shelter in a house at Khajuri Khas area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following his visit to riot-hit localities of northeast Delhi, lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Friday directed Delhi Police to ensure continued deployment and take effective measures to restore law and order in the area. 

He also asked East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) to clean the area extensively to ensure proper cleanliness.

Baijal went to Seelampur, Maujpur, Jafrabad, and Brahampuri along with Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava and senior officials of Delhi Fire Service, EDMC, and Health Department. Baijal also interacted with locals and assured all necessary assistance to them. 

Delhi riots: JNU warns students' body against providing shelter to victims on campus

“During the visit, he asked Delhi Police for continued patrolling and area domination, prevention of any untoward incident and swift response to any situation. Visible police presence with outreach will build confidence of locals to restore normalcy. He also instructed the police to maintain strict vigilance,” said a government official.

Baijal further directed EDMC to clean the areas extensively to remove debris or garbage.

“He also ordered for proper sanitation, removal of burnt cars, malba. from the affected areas. He asked Health Department for proper deployment and availability of doctors, para-medical personnel and medicines for proper healthcare of victims,” he said.  

Meeting with peace committees

L-G Baijal also met with members of Aman Committees of affected areas and asked them to intensify outreach activities to build up confidence measures amongst to restore peace.  

