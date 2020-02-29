Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riots: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 25,000 relief for repairs

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, said that a compensation form would be issued on behalf of the government and an app will be developed where citizens can lodge details of the loss.

CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced immediate relief of Rs 25,000 to each family to carry repair of houses damaged in the violence-hit northeast Delhi. Speaking at a press conference, he also announced setting up of nine shelter homes and temporary tents for the rehabilitation and accommodation of dislocated riot victims. 

“Immediate relief of Rs 25,000, in case of the substantial or total damage of the house will be released from Saturday. The balance cheque will be provided to them after proper assessment by the PWD. Any social organisations and individuals, who would like to contribute to our relief activities, can contact the North East District Magistrate’s office,” he added.  

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, said that a compensation form would be issued on behalf of the government and an app will be developed where citizens can lodge details of the loss of property, vehicles, damage to the business and details of injury and death, which will start from Saturday.

“We will ensure quick verification and assessment of the details, to provide immediate ex-gratia amount. The full compensation amount will be provided after two to three days,” he said.

Kejriwal said that there are four sub-divisions in that area, wherein 18 SDMs have been posted to oversee rehabilitation. Night magistrates have been deployed to coordinate relief activities at any time, along with fixing street lights to ensure the security of residents at night.

