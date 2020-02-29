Delhi riots: Forensic teams visit Chand Bagh, locals remain sceptical

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A few days after communal riots rocked northeast Delhi, forensic and police teams visited several parts of the area to collect evidence and take stock of the damage to property on Friday.



Members of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch unit from Chanakyapuri and Forensic Science Laboratory also visited Chand Bagh, one of the worst affected localities.

The three-kilometre stretch from the Bhajanpura to Karawal Nagar was littered with bricks, stones, shattered glasses, torched vehicles, and damaged houses. According to FSL officials, a bullet casing has been recovered near the site where head constable Ratan Lal lost his life in Chand Bagh.



ALSO READ | Delhi riots aftermath: Charred home a morbid reminder of reality for Chand Bagh families



“Many teams have been constituted to survey the area. We are taking stock of the property damaged and evidence of assault and the weapons that might have been used,” informed a Crime Branch official.

However, there is a palpable tension in the area as the investigating teams conduct their probe around the house and the streets.



Many locals stated that they doubted the intentions of the central government to conduct a fair investigation into the violence.



Meanwhile, the officials complained of lack of cooperation from the locals in the investigation.







According to latest figures at least 42 people have lost their lives, a total of 148 FIRs have been registered and around 630 suspects have been detained by Delhi police area remained peaceful with few shops opening on the main roads of Seelampur, Maujpur-Babarpur, Jaffrabad, and Welcome.