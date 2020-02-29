Delhi riots: Opposition leaders write to President Kovind, seek action over hate speeches

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several opposition leaders have written to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding speedy restoration of normalcy in the violence-affected areas of Delhi and FIR against those accused of making provocative speeches.

The signatories, who include Sitaram Yechury (CPM), D Raja (CPI), T R Baalu, (DMK), Praful Patel, (NCP), Sharad Yadav (LJD), Sanjay Singh (AAP) and Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD), have said they are writing the letter as they were informed that the President would not be able to meet between till March 2.

The leaders also demanded setting up of relief camps and security for those rendered homeless and compensation.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi constituted a five-member fact-finding team that visited GTB Hospital, met the injured and enquired about their treatment.

The team also visited the riot-hit areas and will submit a report.

Don’t lecture us on raj dharma: Ravi Shankar Prasad hits back at Sonia

Hitting back at the Congress for its ‘raj dharma’ jibe, the BJP accused the party of “politicking” over the sensitive issue of violence.

“Sonia Gandhi ji, please don’t preach us raj dharma. Your record is full of its violation and twists and turns for plain and simple vote bank politics. The Congress should look at its face in the mirror of raj dharma,” Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

He also dissociated the party with the remarks of Kapil Mishra, who had given an ultimatum to the police to clear the Jaffrabad sit-in protest by Muslim women on the lines of Shaheen Bagh and stressed that the remarks of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been forthright to promote peace in Delhi.