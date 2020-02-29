Home Cities Delhi

Delhi school staff to assess situation in riot-hit areas

Schools have been closed in northeast Delhi and east Delhi for four consecutive days.

Published: 29th February 2020 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

A damaged school at Shiv Vihar in North-east Delhi

A damaged school at Shiv Vihar in North-east Delhi on Wednesday.(File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The city government schools which were closed in view of violence in northeast Delhi and parts of east Delhi will open on Saturday for principals and staff to assess the current situation, officials of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Friday. The schools were earlier announced to be closed till the end of the month.

“The schools will open tomorrow for heads and all staff. A meeting of school management committee (SMC) will be convened, during which the present situation will be assessed comprehensively to explore the possibility of creating a conducive atmosphere for conducting board examinations as well as annual school exams,” a senior DoE official said.

ALSO READ | Delhi riots: Kashmiri student hiding for two days in Mustafabad madrasa rescued by police

“Heads of schools have been asked to prepare comprehensive reports with details about the present state of preparedness and the earliest time frame for conducting the examinations and the prospect of opening schools for students,” the official added.

Schools have been closed in northeast Delhi and east Delhi for four consecutive days. The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has postponed board exams in the area till February 29.

The communal violence in northeast Delhi sparked by protests over the amended citizenship law has so far claimed 42 lives and leftover 200 people injured. Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel.       

TAGS
Delhi riots Dlehi Violence Delhi Communal Violence Delhi Police Delhi Violence Death Toll CAA
