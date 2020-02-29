Group shouts 'Goli maaro...' slogans at Delhi metro station, detained

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After 48 hours of lull, the ‘Goli maro ’ slogan was back to haunt the riot-racked national capital on Saturday. At peace march held near the Rajiv Chowk Metro station at Connaught Place on Saturday morning, several people were heard shouting “Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro … (Shoot the traitors)”. The march was held under the banner ‘Delhi Peace Forum’, an NGO. Four of days of mob riots left telltale scars over the city, with the toll reaching 42.

This is at Rajeev Chowk Metro Station, the busiest interchange station on Delhi Metro. No FIR against Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra and now we keep peddling bull shit about both sides. pic.twitter.com/v5lBiLFV6p — Om Prasad (@omprasad_14) February 29, 2020

Delhi Metro staff and some security personnel stationed at one of the city’s busiest Metro stations, spotted a group of six men raising the slogan on the station premises and promptly turned them over to the Delhi Metro Rail Police.



A video of the incident was widely shared on social media. BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who has been under attack for his ‘provocative’ remarks in the run-up to the riots, took part in the peace march but kept silent.

The marchers, donning saffron scarves, sought implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and removal of demonstrators holding sit-ins on roads against the vexed law.



Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, the marchers held up placards saying ‘#DelhiAgainstJehadiViolence’. The message was quoted by Mishra in one of his tweets on the day.