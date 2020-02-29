Home Cities Delhi

Man beaten and forced to sing national anthem by Delhi cops succumbs to injuries

Twenty three-year-old Faizan, one of the men who was forced to sing the national anthem after being assaulted allegedly by Delhi Police personnel, succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Members of Rapid Action Force patrol a road in a riot affected area following clashes between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Twenty-three-year-old Faizan, one of the men who was forced to sing the national anthem after being assaulted allegedly by Delhi Police personnel, succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

He was allegedly beaten up and kept in police custody in an unstable state for at least 24 hours. On being released, he was rushed to a hospital where his condition deteriorated, his family members said.

His grieving kin said they were waiting to bring his body home after the post-mortem examination, which was conducted at the LNJP hospital on Friday evening.

“He was beaten up by the police on Monday. After assaulting and forcing him to sing the national anthem, he was dragged to the police station. They (Faizan and others) were released on Tuesday. By then, however, it was too late,” Kismatoon, Faizan’s mother, told this correspondent.

“He worked hard for a living. I was sitting at a protest site when he came to see me. He was the only one of my four sons, who hadn’t been married,” she said between sobs.

Faizan was a regular at protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.  

In a video the alleged incident, where the men are seen lying on the floor, one policeman is heard saying, “Sing properly.”

Seconds after, men in khaki are shown raining blows on the youths and mouthing expletives.

