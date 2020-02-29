Home Cities Delhi

People should feel we are for them, says new Delhi top cop

A 1985-batch IPS officer, Shrivastava will replace Amulya Patnaik, who demits office on Saturday.

Published: 29th February 2020 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava along with Lt Governor Anil Baijal (R) inspects Maujpur Chowk area of the riot-affected northeast Delhi Friday Feb. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  IPS officer SN Shrivastava has been given the additional charge of the Delhi police commissioner with effect from Sunday, three days after he was made the Special Commissioner (Law and order) amid the communal flare-up across the national capital.

The toll in four days of rioting and violence in the city has already reached 42.

A 1985-batch IPS officer, Shrivastava will replace Amulya Patnaik, who demits office on Saturday.

“With the approval of the competent authority, SN Shrivastava, IPS (AGMUT, 1985), presently posted with Delhi Police as Special Commissioner, is hereby given the additional charge of the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from 01.03.2020 and until further orders,” read an official order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Talking to reporters while touring the riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi on Friday, Shrivastava said, “My primary job is to ensure peace and security of all. The people should feel that the police is there for them.”

Before being posted to the Delhi Police, Shrivastava served as the Special Director General (Training). He also served the Delhi police in various capacities, including as the head of the Special Cell.

Served Delhi Police in various capacities

Shrivastava, the former special director general (training), also served the Delhi police in various capacities, including as the head of the Special Cell, the elite anti-terror wing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp