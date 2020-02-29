People should feel we are for them, says new Delhi top cop

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IPS officer SN Shrivastava has been given the additional charge of the Delhi police commissioner with effect from Sunday, three days after he was made the Special Commissioner (Law and order) amid the communal flare-up across the national capital.

The toll in four days of rioting and violence in the city has already reached 42.

A 1985-batch IPS officer, Shrivastava will replace Amulya Patnaik, who demits office on Saturday.

“With the approval of the competent authority, SN Shrivastava, IPS (AGMUT, 1985), presently posted with Delhi Police as Special Commissioner, is hereby given the additional charge of the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from 01.03.2020 and until further orders,” read an official order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Talking to reporters while touring the riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi on Friday, Shrivastava said, “My primary job is to ensure peace and security of all. The people should feel that the police is there for them.”

Before being posted to the Delhi Police, Shrivastava served as the Special Director General (Training). He also served the Delhi police in various capacities, including as the head of the Special Cell.

