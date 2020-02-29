Home Cities Delhi

US First Lady Melania Trump responds to Delhi teacher's tweet, netizens impressed

Melania Trump may have returned to her country after her maiden India visit, but she is still missing her 'unforgettable' trip.

Published: 29th February 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

US First Lady Melania Trump, background, cheers as a boy dances impromptu while sitting with other children in the lawn at Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School in New Delhi.

US First Lady Melania Trump, background, cheers as a boy dances impromptu while sitting with other children in the lawn at Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: US First Lady Melania Trump may have returned to her country after her maiden India visit, but she is still missing her 'unforgettable' trip.

Melania, who on Tuesday witnessed the 'Happiness Curriculum' at a Delhi government school, also responded to a Delhi school teacher's tweet.

It all started after a teacher of the school tweeted, "That's the confidence our #DelhiGovtSchool students possess now. They have started living and loving their life. Dancing in the presence of Mrs Melania Trump. @FLOTUS...Please come soon. Our students are missing you."

Replying to the post, Melania wrote, "It is wonderful to see the happiness and confidence your students possess. Thank you for being an excellent example and passionate mentor to them! #BeBest."

Twitterati were impressed by the US First Lady's gesture and flooded social media with their reactions.

A user wrote, "So beautiful with such a pure heart. We are blessed for you to be @FLOTUS."

Another wrote, "You are the most beautiful and intelligent First Lady we have had in a while. Keep up the great work!"

WATCH: Anand Mahindra shares video of Bhangra kid who amused US First Lady Melania Trump

A post read, "Indian culture places education at the top of their priorities. Thanks for sharing these wonderful images of #BeBest."

"Amen and thank you for all you do! You're a true role model to our children and our future," a user remarked.

On Tuesday, Melania had visited the Sarvodaya Senior Secondary School in Moti Bagh, where she was accorded a grand welcome by the students and the staff.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Melania Trump US First Lady Delhi teacher tweet Melania Trump India visit
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Andhra Pradesh: Going extra mile, government delivers pension at doorstep for senior citizens
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp