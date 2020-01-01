Home Cities Delhi

Air quality improves, moves from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’

The air quality of the national capital improved significantly from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday.

Delhi air pollution

The Air Quality Index was under the “very poor” category in Delhi-NCR. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The air quality of the national capital improved significantly from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday. Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed 300 on Tuesday morning which falls in the ‘very poor’ category, as against 440 on Monday.

An AQI between 201-300  is considered ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 as ‘severe’. An AQI above 500 falls in the ‘severe plus’ category. Air quality levels further deteriorated in Anand Vihar, recording pollution levels at 412, making it fall in ‘severe’ category. In Ghaziabad, the air quality index was 348, and in Noida it was 427.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), “A freshwater disturbance is very likely to affect the region by December 31 and improve surface wind speeds and ventilation. Improvement in AQI towards higher-end or the ‘very poor’ category is expected. A further improvement, to the middle of the ‘very poor’ category, is expected by January 1, 2020”.City’s AQI had touched 494 in November this year, making it the highest level since it touched 497 in November 2016.  
With agency inputs

34 Delhi-bound trains delayed by upto 15 hours
At least 34 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by at least 15 hours due to dense fog in several parts of northern India, railway officials said on Tuesday. According to the Northern Railway, the Bhubaneshwar-Anand Vihar Orissa Sampark Kranti Express was delayed by over 15 hours, followed by the Puri-Anand Vihar Neelanchal Express by 13 hours, Lucknow-Meerut Express by 12 hours and the Chennai-Hazrat Nizamuddin Duranto Express by 8.5 hours. The Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand Express and Bhubaneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express running behind schedule by six hours.

Comments

