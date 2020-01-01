Home Cities Delhi

Blame CM for Delhi faring poorly in Swachh survey: Hardeep Puri

Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday blamed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the failure of the national capital to secure a respectable rank in the national cleanliness survey

Published: 01st January 2020

Hardeep Puri, seen here with Home Minister Amit Shah in a recent city event, said the Delhi govt has deprived people of the benefits of central schemes | file

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday blamed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the failure of the national capital to secure a respectable rank in the national cleanliness survey.The minister, who had earlier accused the CM of spreading canards on the Centre’s decision to grant ownership status to residents of the city’s unauthorised colonies, said it was largely due to the government’s stonewalling ways that the city couldn’t avail the desired benefits of central schemes on cleanliness.

“Delhi’s biggest problem is Kejriwal. He is the one responsible for the city faring poorly in the Centre’s cleanliness survey,” the Union minister said on Tuesday.He said be it the Centre’s flagship healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat, or the affordable housing scheme, the Delhi government has deprived the people of their desired benefits.

The minister claimed it is only because of the Centre’s efforts that residents of unauthorised colonies will soon be able to get ownership rights for their properties.

“The AAP government couldn’t even provide maps (of unauthorised colonies) in all these years,” Puri said.Through a series of tweets on Tuesday, the minister clarified that the process of regularisation of colonies and ownership rights for residents will take time. Terming the AAP a naive party, he accused it of indulging in cheap politics on the colony issue.

He said those owing multiple properties in such colonies can obtain ownership rights for all of them under different slabs.Puri claimed the AAP government had done nothing to augment public transport in the city, which is why pollution levels remain a worry.

