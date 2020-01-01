Charm of old stone and new bamboo

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Shitij Dogra, Principal Architect, Shitij Dogra Architects

For this 23-year-old farm house in Vasant Kunj, the initial idea was to create an outhouse which would respond to yet contrast the existing house. This space was earlier being used as a washing and farming area by the caretaker. However, now it’s being used as an extended room to the main house that initially comprised a room, a bathroom and a kitchen. Two more rooms and two bathrooms were built as part of the extension and the existing space was retrofitted with a few things.

The existing house represents permanence hence the new extension was to give a temporary feeling. Materials such as wood, bamboo, steel, granite and brass have been used because they lend an Indian feel to the already complex extension. The most dominant material is steel as it gives a sense of lightness to the entire structure.

This annexe primarily has two faces, with one completely done in bamboo, and the other in wood and glass. The bamboo was first burnt to get the black colour and later polished to retain the shade. The bamboo wall creates a shadow play structure with thin sticks fixed from roof to floor using brass bolts. To prevent the air from entering, glass has been put on the inner side. Roof covers have been made for both the sides using black steel sheets. A single step has also been built with graphite to elevate the look.

I think the space had a lot of interesting elements to it – old stone walls and trees around – that added a lot of character to the site.

On one side there is a marble floor, and on the right, Dilli stone has been used. For the window wall, we have used Central Province Teak and glass. There is a door in the same wall along with pivoted windows that open like fins. Their USP is that they don’t require bolts for opening and closure.

The raw material was sourced by the contractors and it took us six months to revamp the whole structure. At the end, we got a totally changed structure, which was designed in contrast to the old one. Though a lot of trends keep coming and going in the market, I believe working accordingly to your own style adds a bit of uniqueness to your work. My idea is to reflect my style in the designs I create.

Key Features of the Redesigned Space

❶ Steel roof covers

❷ Central Province Teak

❸ Pivoted windows

❹ Burnt bamboo sticks for a wall

❺ Elevated level made using graphite

❻ Dilli stone floor