Cold wave abates as mercury rises

Easterly winds sweep away layer of dense fog; light rain expected in the city on Thursday

Tourists huddle together on a cold Tuesday morning at India Gate in New Delhi | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after the national capital experienced the coldest recorded day in December, the sun shone bright on Tuesday, with the temperature going up by few notches even as icy winds swept the city. 
Shallow fog was reported in the morning at isolated places. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there would be “no cold wave in the city till January 4 (Saturday) and temperatures will rise further”. The department also predicted moderate fog on Wednesday and very light rain on Thursday.  

The prolonged cold wave and absence of adequate sunshine due to a dense fog had caused the mercury to plummet drastically. December recorded an 18-day ‘cold spell’, the maximum after December 1997.IMD Senior scientist Kuldeep Srivastava, said strong easterly winds prevented the formation of dense fog on Tuesday morning and hence maximum temperature rose significantly.

The minimum temperature also went up from 2.8 degrees Celsius on Monday to 4.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The maximum temperature also rose to 14.6 degrees Celsius.The minimum temperature at Palam was recorded at 4.1 degrees Celsius and Lodhi Road at  3.7 degrees Celsius. Mercury fell to 4.2 degrees Celsius in Aya Nagar. 

The IMD also said that this is also the longest duration of severe cold day since 1992 “for the three months, December to February in totality”. Mahesh Palawat, a senior scientist at private forecasting agency Skymet Weather, said  the “worst period” was over for now and icy winds won’t continue from northwest for long.

