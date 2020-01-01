Court grants bail to four arrested for protests against Citizenship Act

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to four people arrested in connection with recent violent protests in the national capital against the amended Citizenship Act. Additional District Judge Brijesh Garg granted interim bail for three weeks on medical grounds to Yusuf Ali and Moinuddin, arrested in connection with the violent protests in Seelampur, to enable them to get medical treatment.

The court also granted regular bail to two other accused — Sajid and Daniyal — arrested in connection with the violence at Zafarabad here, subject to their furnishing a bond of R35,000 each and a surety of like amount.

The other bail conditions imposed by the court on Sajid and Daniyal were to cooperate with the investigation, not influence or intimidate the witnesses and to appear before the investigating officer or SHO concerned every 15 days for the next six months.The court had on Monday reserved its order on their bail pleas. With PTI inputs