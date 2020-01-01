Finest of nature on canvas

Home Cities Delhi

With the dominant theme of nature, the artworks also include an amalgam of various themes such as human activities, movements among others.

“Although  nature is the main inspiration of my paintings, I am heavily influenced by human figures and their behaviour. In my paintings, human figures come very natural way. Sometimes it can be full figure and sometime it may be only the face,” says Biswapati Maity, a participant in the Vision’20, an art exhibition to be launched in Delhi on Tuesday. With the dominant theme of nature, the artworks also include an amalgam of various themes such as human activities, movements among others.

Under the Sun
by Tirthankar Biswas

In the sixth edition, the contributing artists are Ajay Ghose, Biswapati Maity, Gautam Pramanik, Jyoti Prasad Mallick, Karna Puri, Manoj Sarkar and so on. Many of these artists are critically acclaimed and enjoy bringing the visual aspects of life on their canvas. Rabindranath Chaudhury, a senior artist says, “In my current series of works, I am experimenting with colors, forms, textures, and perspectives to unc ove r t h e deepest crevices of the human psyche.

Nature always haunts me and unleashes my mind a profound thrill with all her beautiful things.” Artist Tirthankar Biswas explains, sometimes inspirations are realistic and sometimes semi-realistic, “The common denominator in my paintings are a moment, movement and force. It can be a sixer from an energetic cricketer, it can be an escaping deer from an approaching tiger, it can be an outposted hut from a flash flood or it can be a swinging head of palm tree with monsoon wind,” adding, “The variation of the medium is also just like my subject.

I use from diluted ink to pencil, pastel, charcoal, acrylic a0nd oil color depend upon the demand of the subject. The recent works belong to the semirealistic category with the medium of oil on canvas.” Tapas who is an award-winning artist, won AIFACS in 2015 for drawings and in 2016 for Watercolour paintings. He says, “My work is inspired by the beauty of nature and of contemporary society, where life in its entirety is captured in a symbolic, yet surrealistic approach through colours and forms.” When: All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society, 1 Rafi Marg, New Delhi Where: January 3-9

