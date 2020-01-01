Home Cities Delhi

On new year, Delhi records 'very poor', 'severe' air quality 

According to data provided by Delhi Pollution Control Committee, AQI recorded in Anand Vihar was at 412, RK Puram 391 and at Rohini at 439 at 5 am in the morning.

Published: 01st January 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

New Delhi A tourist wears an anti-pollution mask amid heavy smog as the air quality further dips to 'severe' category

A Delhi tourist wears an anti-pollution mask amid heavy smog as the air quality further dips. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The air quality of the national capital improved significantly from 'severe' to 'very poor' category today.

According to data provided by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), AQI recorded in Anand Vihar was at 412 ( 'severe' category ), RK Puram 391 ( 'very poor' category) and at Rohini at 439 (severe category) at 5 am in the morning.

On Tuesday also the pollution level of the national capital remained in the 'severe' category with AQI crossing 430 prompting System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) to advise people to avoid outdoor activities.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi air Delhi air quality Delhi pollution
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp