Portion of under-construction building collapses in Trilokpuri, eight rescued

A portion of a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Trilokpuri area on Tuesday evening, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Those rescued from the scene of the collapse were all labourers | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A portion of a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Trilokpuri area on Tuesday evening, a Delhi Fire Service official said.All the eight labourers trapped inside the building were rescued safely, they said. The fire department said it was informed about the building collapse at around 7.50 pm after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A total of eight people were trapped inside the building. Out of them, two labourers who were on top of the building came out safely as they jumped on another building, according to fire department.
The six remaining labourers were also safely rescued by the fire personnel, said Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service.

Two of the six labourers were rescued from the third floor while four others were rescued from the second floor of the building, he said.Garg said shuttering work was in progress and the under-construction building comprised a ground floor and three floors. The staircase and shuttering portion of the building collapsed, he added.   With PTI inputs

