Prof Ilyas Husain appointed as Pro-Vice -Chancellor of Jamia University

The development comes after the University saw vociferous protests against the newly enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Published: 01st January 2020 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Banners against the CAA put up at the gates of Jamia. (Photo| EPS/ Arun Kumar)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Wednesday appointed professor Ilyas Husain as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor (PVC) of the institute.

Husain holds expertise in research methodology, distance education, financing of higher education and is also serving as a senior professor in the Faculty of Education at JMI.

He also holds the post of Director of Jamia Schools. Earlier, he had served as the Dean in the Faculty of Education.

Husain has written several papers in national and international journals besides penning five and editing two books. He has also developed documents/tools for the assessment of teacher education institutions.

Husain has been associated with various educational boards and advisory committees of different universities and bodies. He has also contributed to Haryana Education Plan and New Education Policy of the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

An alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University and JMI, Husain has a career of about three-and-a-half decades in teaching and research. He has guided 15 PhD students in different areas, including educational administration, teacher education, higher education, ICT and policy issues.

