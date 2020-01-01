SDMC sets up third bio-methanation plant

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation came up with a new 5 TDP bio-methanation plant at Sarita Vihar built in a ‘Plug and Play’ model that can be shifted to another site at any time. Built at a cost of Rs 174 lakh, the plant processes bio-degradable municipal solid waste to produce electricity and organic manure. The plant will generate electricity at 250 Kwh which will be fed to grid through net metering.

It will also produce 75 kilo enriched manure every day. “SDMC has decided to set up four bio-methanation plants, out of which two are working in Punjabi Bagh and Dwarka Sector 14. The fourth plant in Vasant Kunj will be operational in a month’s time,” said SDMC Mayor Sunita Kangra. Recently, East MCD initiated the trial run of its first bio-methanation plant at Geeta Colony which will consume 5,000 kg of wet waste daily to generate 250-300 units of electricity and 750 kg compost.