Home Cities Delhi

SDMC sets up third bio-methanation plant

Built at a cost of Rs 174 lakh, the plant processes bio-degradable municipal solid waste to produce electricity and organic manure.

Published: 01st January 2020 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

South Delhi civic body’s bio-methanation plant in Sarita Vihar | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The South Delhi Municipal Corporation came up with a new 5 TDP bio-methanation plant at Sarita Vihar built in a ‘Plug and Play’ model that can be shifted to another site at any time. Built at a cost of Rs 174 lakh, the plant processes bio-degradable municipal solid waste to produce electricity and organic manure. The plant will generate electricity at 250 Kwh which will be fed to grid through net metering.

It will also produce 75 kilo enriched manure every day. “SDMC has decided to set up four bio-methanation plants, out of which two are working in Punjabi Bagh and Dwarka Sector 14. The fourth plant in Vasant Kunj will be operational in a month’s time,” said SDMC Mayor Sunita Kangra. Recently, East MCD initiated the trial run of its first bio-methanation plant at Geeta Colony which will consume 5,000 kg of wet waste daily to generate 250-300 units of electricity and 750 kg compost.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Delhi Municipal Corporation
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the foundation laying ceremony (File Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)
Amit Shah: Hero or villain of 2019?
BJP leaders including H Raja, Pon Radhakrishnan stage a protest at Marina beach demanding arrest of Tamil orator Nellai Kannan. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Raja, Ponnar among 150 BJP functionaries detained for protesting against Nellai Kannan
Gallery
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp